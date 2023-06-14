COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a pair of suspects they said broke into a car and took off with over $1,000 in casino chips northeast of the downtown area.

According to a CPD incident report from May 24, two suspects allegedly broke into a car parked on the 1300 block of East 5th Avenue in Amercrest. The suspects reportedly stole over $1,000 in casino chips, then fled in a black vehicle.

(Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Though surveillance footage captured images of the suspects and their car, CPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Property Crimes Detective Beard # 1604 at 614-645-2091, email bbeard@columbuspolice.org, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).