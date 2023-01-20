COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from a Columbus electronics store.

Security cameras captured photos around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022, of at least four different people inside the Best Buy in the 1300 block of Polaris Parkway. The suspects loaded up shopping carts with merchandise, walked past the store checkout and left the store without paying, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The group got away with over $3,000 worth of products. Columbus police said they split up and left in a black Jeep and a silver Honda Civic.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the theft to call CPD’s Property Crimes branch at 614-645-2047.