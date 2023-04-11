COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released security camera video of a suspect jump-kicking a local home’s door and seriously damaging it.

A still from security camera video shows a suspect midway through kicking a door in. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Moments before the flying kick, the home’s doorbell camera captured the suspect as well as a group following him on Feb. 5. They moved toward the home in the 3400 block of Lockland Court before the suspect charged forward alone, jumped up and kicked the house’s door. The video showed him then turning around and running away. By the time the residents opened the door to check outside, the group was gone.

The Columbus Division of Police said the kick caused severe damage to the door and its frame. It also wasn’t an isolated incident, as investigators said it had become a pattern in the neighborhood. They believe the suspects ran away to the Stratford Lakes apartment complex nearby.

Columbus police asked anyone with information on the kicking to call them at 614-645-1436.