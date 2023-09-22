COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects who stole multiple items from a car in May.

According to police, the theft occurred in the 9100 block of Lyra Drive on May 13. The suspects broke into a car parked at an area hotel, and took several credit cards and a laptop.

Security cameras later spotted the suspects around 5 a.m. the same day at a gas station in the 3400 block of Gender Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. In one video, both suspects are seen filling up a car at the gas pump. In a second video, one of the suspects appears to make a purchase inside the gas station.

Columbus police asked anyone with information related to the break-in to call the division’s property crimes unit at 614-645-2047.