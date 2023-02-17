Watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities have released surveillance video of a man opening fire in an east Columbus corner store on Thursday night.

Police responded to the corner store in the 1500 block of E. Main St. just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The footage shows a 30-year-old victim running into the business for help after being shot. Another man dressed in all black and wearing a mask over his face followed the victim inside and opened fire.

A still shows a suspect moments before shooting a man inside a Columbus corner store on Feb. 16, 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The victim was struck multiple times and was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police blocked off the parking lot of M&R Wine Shop as they investigated, but dispatchers told NBC4 on Thursday that the suspect left the scene.

Columbus police asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).