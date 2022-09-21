COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The car is owned by a security guard who was working at the business.

Screenshots from surveillance video show the pair stomping on the rear window, causing the roof and hood to cave. Police said the damages cost thousands of dollars to repair.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police).

The suspects also damaged the glass exit doors of the business by throwing an object through the window.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-1439.