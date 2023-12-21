COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A California man who was accused of traveling to Ohio to sexually exploit a 14-year-old girl he met online was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday.

Kameron Tolbert, 28, of Suisun City pleaded guilty in August 2023 to sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography, according to a news release from United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

On Aug. 22, 2022, law enforcement was dispatched to a home in Jackson, Ohio after Tolbert had jumped through the victim’s bedroom window and was discovered by family members. He then fled the scene, according to court documents.

The next day, the principal at the victim’s high school identified Tolbert’s vehicle in the school parking lot. He notified a school resource officer, who detained Tolbert at the school, according to Parker. Tolbert then admitted to being at the school to see the victim.

Tolbert met the victim online six months prior and began chatting with her through different social media apps, including Discord. He admitted to flying from Sacramento to Columbus on Aug. 20, 2022, to meet the victim at her home. He parked by her residence and snuck into the victim’s bedroom to avoid cameras at the front door. He admitted to engaging in sexual acts with her at her home on two occasions during his time in Ohio, the news release said.

More than 500 images and 1,100 videos of child sexual abuse material was found on Tolbert’s devices. Child sexual abuse material of the 14-year-old victim was also recovered.