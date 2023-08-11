COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A California man pleaded guilty in Columbus’ U.S. District Court Friday to sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker, Kameron Tolbert, 28, of Suisin City, California, travelled to Jackson, Ohio to engage in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl he met online.

On August 22, 2022, officers were called to a home in Jackson on reports that a man was in the home of the minor. He reportedly jumped out of a window and fled the scene when he was found in the bedroom with the victim.

The next day a principal at Jackson high school identified Tolbert’s vehicle in the school parking lot and a school resource officer detained Tolbert at the school for law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney release said that Tolbert met the girl online six months ago, using different social media sources, including Discord. Tolbert admitted to flying from Sacramento, California to Columbus on Aug. 20 of last year. The two planned to meet at the victim’s home.

Tolbert said on Aug. 21 and 22 he snuck into the home through the bedroom window to have sex with the victim. An investigation also led authorities to find over 500 images and 1,100 videos, including that of the victim, depicting child sexual abuse of minors on multiple digital devices.

The prosecution and defense attorneys agreed to a recommended sentence of 15-to-20 years as part of the plea arrangement.