COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Butterflies are taking flight at the Franklin Park Conservatory with the return of the Blooms and Butterflies exhibit.

Inside the Pacific Island Water Garden Biome, visitors can see hundreds of different butterflies sip on nectar, land on flowers, and fly freely.

Visitors can also learn more about the lifecycle of a butterfly at the metamorphosis lab, where visitors can watch new butterflies emerge from their chrysalises.

The exhibit is now open and visitors can see the butterflies until May 29.

For more information, visit the conservatory’s website.