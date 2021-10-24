COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and a teenage girl is in the hospital after an active Saturday night for police.

A fatality occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday after a pedestrian was struck by a car near Sycamore St. and Parsons Ave. Details are limited but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a bicycle seen lying near the victim but it’s uncertain whether the person who died was riding at the time.

Police are also investigating three separate shootings, including one that left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition. Police say they received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Police are unsure where the shooting actually took place, but say the girl is being treated for several gunshot wounds.

And, just before that, police say a person was shot behind the Rent-a-Center in the 600 block of Harrisburg Pike. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed as stable. Police are looking for a suspect.

Lastly, around 10 p.m. Saturday police responded to a shooting near Canal Winchester. Officers say two neighbors got into a fight before the shooting happened. One victim was taken to Mount Carmel and is listed as stable.