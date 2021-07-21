Busy night in Columbus’ Arena District as Crew, Clippers play at the same time

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s a busy night in Columbus.

For the first time ever, both the Columbus Clippers and the Columbus Crew are playing on the same night in the Arena District.

Baseball fans headed into Huntington Park while soccer fans took a glance into the baseball stadium before making their way to Lower.com Field.

Fans have been out in the Arena District all evening, the largest number of people in the district since before the pandemic.

Shortly after opening, some Arena District restaurants were full and already had an hour-long wait, which is what these businesses hope for on a night like this.

Fans said they loved seeing so many people from both fanbases ready to cheer on their Columbus teams.

“I’ll tell you what, as a fan, as a person who sits in the Nordecke, I look forward to seeing if we can make ourselves heard from there to here and if we can get these guys to get along with us,” said Columbus resident Dustin Clossin.

