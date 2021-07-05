Busy Fourth of July weekend travel good for central Ohio airports

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Fourth of July holiday was one of the first big celebrations where many chose to travel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That meant a busy weekend — one of the first since the pandemic began — at Columbus airports, and everyone had a different experience.

Many came back Monday in hopes of avoiding potential crowds. However, for some, even the extra day didn’t help.

“It was fine going, but coming back, it was very congested,” said Dublin resident Kimberly Evans. “I was shocked.”

Meanwhile, others encountered no delays despite the holiday travel.

“It was, but it wasn’t bad getting back,” said Todd Justice, who flew into Columbus with plans to drive to West Virginia. “Yeah, we had a 6 o’clock flight out of Denver this morning.”

A spokesperson with Fly Columbus said it saw a strong Independence Day weekend with more than 29,000 passengers between July 1 and 3.

The busiest day was Thursday with more than 10,000 travelers.

Dixie Malter said the hustle and bustle is a welcome sight compared to traveling previously during the pandemic.

“You were separated from people,” she said. “We couldn’t hardly talk to anyone or nothing, you know? There wasn’t many people, and it was kind of drab.”

Between John Glenn and Rickenbacker airports, June 27 was the busiest day since the start of the pandemic with 12,200 passengers.

People said they’re happy to get moving once again.

“I was just so excited to see my family because they mean so much to me and I miss them so much,” Evans said. “So, I was very relieved and happy I was able to see my daughter.”

Fly Columbus said June saw numbers hovering around 75 percent of pre-pandemic activity and a demand for more summer destination routes.