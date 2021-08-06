Businesses navigating what to do after new mask advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With a mask advisory now in effect in Columbus and Franklin County, businesses are once again navigating what to do when it comes to masking in their establishments.

NBC4 spoke to about 20 different businesses in the Short North just hours after health officials announced the new advisory.

Most were still figuring out if they were going to be changing any masking policies. A few have been and will continue to just require them for staff. A few were requiring them for everyone before Thursday and will continue to do so.

A few are not requring them because the owners say that is too hard to do without an official order.

“It’s a pain, so I’m not going back. You can come in unmasked or you can come in masked. I’m going to be wearing a mask,” said Jason Williams, Owner of Big Fun. “It’s people’s choices at this rate.”

Margy Lydy-Meeker has similar thoughts on the new advisory. She owns the card store On Paper.



“That word ‘mandate’ makes it easier for us to enforce. If it’s not a mandate then it’s optional and these are paying customers we want to please. So, we’ll let them make their own decision,” she said.

She added if they find customers prefer a requirement, they will put one in place. Some out and about on High street were carrying masks for the first time in a while. They say they grabbed them Thursday because of the new advisory.

“If I can get away with not having to wear it I think I would prefer not to wear it, but if asked I’m not going give anybody any trouble.”