COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a man was found dead in a burned-out car earlier in the year, Columbus police say a man is facing several charges including murder and arson.

Gregory Howard, 34, was identified as the suspect in the January death of Raymond Harris, 38, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Jan. 7, police responded to the 100 block of Yale Avenue on a vehicle fire before finding Harris’ body inside the vehicle.

A coroner’s report stated Harris was identified using dental records and it was determined he had also suffered from a gunshot wound. Howard has been charged with murder, arson, robbery and several other offenses and is currently in the Franklin County jail on a related robbery offense.

Police continue to investigate the murder and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.