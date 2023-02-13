Burger King is testing its new “Fries, Your Way” exclusively in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Burger King)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Burger King is testing new churro and mozzarella fry offerings exclusively in Columbus starting on Monday.

The new “Fries, Your Way” menu items include Churro Fries, fried strips of pastry dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, and Mozzarella Fries, fry-shaped mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce. Rounding out the menu’s trio is the chain’s classic chicken fries.

Burger King’s new fries are available in Columbus through mid-May. The chain said the offerings aim to meet snacking demand as consumers are increasingly looking for more portable food options.

“As we know, COVID-19 has accelerated snacking (sweet and savory) throughout the day, and day-parts are blending as consumers redefine meal time to work around their schedules,” a Burger King spokesperson said.

Each item is available in four, eight, and 12-piece orders at participating Burger King restaurants in-store, not for delivery online or through third-party apps. Find a location near you here.