Bullets damaged a church, the pastor forgives the culprit

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the report of gunfire hitting a church on the city’s south side.

Late last week, Pastor Blair Burke Sr., discovered damage to a window at the Little Rock Church of Christ on Frebis Avenue.

“I came in here and I was going back to my office,” he said. “I looked over. I saw the glass and so I walked over and I saw the hole.”

Burke’s first thought was that someone had randomly shot a bullet into the church.

“As I was walking to the other side of the church, I saw some drywall on the pew, and I looked up and then that’s when I saw the bullet hole in the ceiling,” Burke explained.

According to the police report, the hole in the church ceiling appears to be from a stray bullet. Police noted that no casings were found.

Burke said he forgives the person or people responsible for the damage and is grateful that no one was injured.

“It is concerning,” he said. “We just don’t know. Somebody could’ve been over there when the bullet came through and so we’re grateful that nobody was in here when it did come through.”

Columbus Police are urging anyone with information on this case to contact them at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus church damaged by gunfire

Ohio election security

Cash incentive for vaccine

Carolyn's Law

Grandview Heights man facing child sex charge

It's Columbus Burger Week: See which restaurants are offering $6 hamburgers

More Local News