Bullets damaged a church, the pastor forgives the culprit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the report of gunfire hitting a church on the city’s south side.

Late last week, Pastor Blair Burke Sr., discovered damage to a window at the Little Rock Church of Christ on Frebis Avenue.

“I came in here and I was going back to my office,” he said. “I looked over. I saw the glass and so I walked over and I saw the hole.”

Burke’s first thought was that someone had randomly shot a bullet into the church.

“As I was walking to the other side of the church, I saw some drywall on the pew, and I looked up and then that’s when I saw the bullet hole in the ceiling,” Burke explained.

According to the police report, the hole in the church ceiling appears to be from a stray bullet. Police noted that no casings were found.

Burke said he forgives the person or people responsible for the damage and is grateful that no one was injured.

“It is concerning,” he said. “We just don’t know. Somebody could’ve been over there when the bullet came through and so we’re grateful that nobody was in here when it did come through.”

Columbus Police are urging anyone with information on this case to contact them at 614-645-4545.