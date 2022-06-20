COLUMBUS Ohio (WCMH) — A woman shot in the back during a road rage attack flagged down Columbus Police on Sunday night asking for help.

Two people were in the car driving on I-670 westbound at Neil Avenue at about 8:30 on Sunday evening. A person in another car drove recklessly behind them. The driver stuck a gun out the driver’s side window and shot at the rear of their car, police said in a media release.

The bullet from that gun traveled through the back of the car, through the driver’s seat, and into the back of the 40-year-old woman.

The driver came off the freeway at 315 southbound near the West Town Street exit and flagged down police. Medics took the woman to the hospital where she’s expected to recover from the gunshot wound.

If you know anything about what happened, contact Detective David Younker of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4133 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).