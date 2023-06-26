COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ inaugural Public Safety Week is underway under the direction of the Columbus City Council.

Council members are encouraging Columbus residents to learn more about the role public safety plays in the community, hosting a series of events through Saturday, July 1, in the name of education.

Public Safety Week kicked off Sunday, June 25, with free CPR and Narcan training. On Monday night, council members will present a resolution to recognize and celebrate the city’s first-ever Public Safety Week.

City Council Member and Chair of Public Safety Emmanuel Remy said he wants locals to form relationships with Columbus fire and police officials during the week’s events.

“Anyone from the city of Columbus can come in and just have the opportunity to meet with our first responders, get safety resources and just to promote unity together as we work to fight crime in the city of Columbus,” Remy said.

He said residents have to work together to make Columbus a safer place, and there are tools to help along the way.

“We have lots of resources to give out to the public: gun locks, gun safes, all those types of things, that help to promote safety in the city of Columbus,” Remy said.

Columbus City Council created Public Safety Week with the hope of bringing residents and first responders together. Remy said building that trust is important when it comes to public safety.

“We need to build relationships with our first responders,” he said. “We need to let residents know that they’re very approachable, they want to work with the community, and they want to help so that’s exactly what we’re trying to demonstrate here.”

To learn more about or register for the events happening during Public Safety Week, click here. All events are free to attend.