COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a Cameron Mitchell concept like no other.

Budd Dairy Food Hall features eight chef partners, two rotating kitchens and bars on three levels. On April 6, Budd Dairy celebrated one year in business, and what a year it has been.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Budd Dairy and its chef partners are thriving.

“It was a wild adventure over the past year. Obviously, there were certain hurdles in front of us. But at the end of the day, we had an amazing team of chef partners, an amazing group of associates and a lot of support from our Cameron Mitchell Restaurants team, so it’s been a blast,” said Jeremy Hughes, general manager of Budd Dairy Food Hall.

The food hall setting gives guests a variety of choices while also giving local entrepreneurs a chance to grow their concepts.

“Budd Dairy is an amazing opportunity for entrepreneurs to test the water and grow their brand in a much more low risk platform,” said Hughes, “So, really it’s a great starting point for a lot of local entrepreneurs to try out thing, see what works and hopefully grow into something extremely successful.”

Something that people like Ana Cruz at Tacos Rudos are experiencing firsthand.

“We are the only ones who didn’t have a business or any kind of food concept before being here. So, it was very tricky for us,” said Ana Cruz of Tacos Rudos, a chef partner. I feel like if we would have opened last year during the pandemic by ourselves, things wouldn’t have gone this great and this amazing. We have received so much support from CMR (Cameron Michell Restaurants) just in general. The logistics of having a business and marketing and just everything in general so I feel like that has helped us a lot.”

To learn more about Budd Dairy Food hall, visit: Budddairyfoodhall.com