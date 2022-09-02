COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is one of the top destinations this Labor Day Weekend, thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame is bringing in fans from all over. NBC4 caught up with people from across the nation coming in for the big game, including from South Dakota, Minneapolis and Seattle.

For Wes Furste IV from Seattle, this weekend is a special homecoming. He started his Labor Day trip with a red-eye flight.

“I make it back every fall to go to a Buckeyes game with my dad,” he said. “Four hours to Chicago, I maybe got an hour and half of sleep there, and then from Chicago on over it was a short quick hour twenty minutes flight.”

Fighting Irish fan Brendan McNaughton says they had to fly in for this game and soak up as much time in Columbus as possible.

“It’s gonna be phenomenal,” he said. “It’s our first time coming from Chicago, big Notre Dame fans, first time in the Shoe it’s gonna be a great time.”

Kris Kozlowski flew from Minneapolis and says he’s here to support Notre Dame as well.

“I think it’ll be a fun game no matter what,” Kozlowski said. “It’ll be good to reconnect with a bunch of friends and hopefully in it’s our favor.”

OSU fan George Shipley started his travels off in South Dakota and he says his flights have been full of fans on both sides.

“It was 50/50 so we were all cordial and nice to each other, but you know when you’re a buckeye fan there’s no reason to be difficult with folks we’re the Buckeyes so yeah,” said Shipley.

The Furste’s said they’re looking forward to the game, but also what’s next for the Buckeyes.

“Always a privilege to have Wes back with us for at least one game and maybe more this year because we’re going to win the National Championship this year,” said Wes Furste the III.