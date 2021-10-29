COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes are bringing a boost to some central Ohio businesses that opened in the months leading up to the start of the football season.

Habaneros, in Grandview Yard, opened in July. Prior to that, owner J.C. Hernandez said he did not think about the impact the season would have on business.

“I was too busy worrying about other stuff,” he said. “I really wasn’t thinking about that part, but when we first opened, we got a lot of people from Ohio State — Buckeye fans, and it was great.”

Hernandez explained that he sees about $3,000 more in sales on gamedays, than on non-gameday Saturdays.

“I’m so happy that they [fans] like to spend time with us,” he said.

Wally McPeek, the owner of Hot Dog Wallys, is also benefiting from gamedays.

The Hot Dog Wallys location, on Lane Avenue, opened in May. While McPeek said business was slow then, it has since picked up with the return of students, and Buckeye football.

“Honestly, on an average gameday, we usually go through about 8,000 hotdogs,” he said.

McPeek told NBC4 that the sales on gamedays help to pay his rent for the entire year.

The Buckeyes, 6-1, play Penn State on Saturday. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is at 7:30.