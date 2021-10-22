COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio State Buckeyes will begin the second half of their regular season on Saturday, and a number of area business owners are optimistic about what that will bring.

At College Traditions, owner Kelly Dawes said sales were down between 42% and 45%, last year, but things have since rebounded.

“We’re back on track doing the normal business that we should be doing and after last year, I’m grateful,” she said.

The 2020 regular season was abbreviated, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Buckeyes played five of their eight scheduled games, prior to the postseason.

Quinn Allen, one of the owners of Zeno’s and The Library Bar, told NBC4 that sales through the first half of this season are more than double what they were through the first half of last season.

“Without the people that come into our bars and restaurants — not just us but everybody who’s still open — without them, we wouldn’t still be open,” Allen said. “We’re very thankful for everybody who’s spent their money that’s hard-earned and put it in some way in our pockets and our employees’ pockets, so we can keep doing what we love.”

Allen believes business will continue to improve as the season moves forward and the colder temperatures drive customers indoors. The kickoff for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers is at 7:30.