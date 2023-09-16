COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes took home another win Saturday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. However, fans are already looking forward to next week’s matchup, saying this will be the first true test for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes beat the Hilltoppers 63-10 and now Ohio State is looking to continue its unbeaten season against another top 10-ranked team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“It’s always a contest,” Ohio State fan Robert Swickard said. “Notre Dame is pretty good, but the Bucks are on top. We’ve got something to prove.”

Ohio State last faced Notre Dame at the start of the 2022 season, defeating the Fighting Irish 21-10 at the Shoe. Even though it won’t be a home game, fans are ready for the matchup.

Just this week, OSU officially named the starting quarterback and fans are excited to see what he’ll do.

“Kyle McCord has found his stroke,” Swickard said. “He’s confident, he’s ready to go.”

As for a score prediction, Swickard thinks the Buckeyes win 31-28.

Kickoff for next Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m., with the game being broadcast on NBC4. It marks the first time since 1996 that a Buckeyes game will be broadcast on NBC. The team’s opponent that night 27 years ago: the Fighting Irish.