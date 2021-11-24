COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This Thanksgiving many central Ohioans will have a meal provided by LifeCare Alliance. Wednesday, dozens of Ohio State Football Players spent their morning giving back.

Ohio State Football players said they come to LifeCare Alliance every few months and this time of the year is extra special.

“People will get a nice meal tomorrow,” said President and CEO of Lifecare Alliance, Chuck Gehring.

Gehring said this year, the group has been in desperate need of volunteers since they’ve added on more than 3 thousand new clients since the start of the pandemic.

“With thanksgiving, the numbers are unusually high this year because of COVID. Many of the clients can’t see their families due to health concerns and COVID. So we want to make sure we get those meals out,” he said.

The annual tradition never gets old for Gehring, watching the players come and pack meals, distribute them, decorate Carrie’s Cafe, and have conversations with their seniors.

“You don’t always get that from a television screen so they’re great to have. I want to thank Ohio State coaches and teams for coming out today. They made a big difference.”

LifeCare Alliance is looking for additional help on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.