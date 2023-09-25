Watch Ryan Day’s comments following Saturday’s win in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even though it’s been a couple days since Ohio State’s big win against Notre Dame, the Buckeye nation is still feeling the excitement.

Many OSU students and fans across central Ohio made the trip to South Bend.

“Oh my gosh it was electric,” Donna Ball said.

She’s been a fan nearly her entire life and said the atmosphere was unmatched. She also said the win made the trip back home much easier. Maya Sivakumaran, a senior at OSU, had similar feelings. She was also in the stands for the game at Notre Dame Stadium.

“I think this is going to be a pretty good week for me just riding that high out a little bit,” Sivakumaran said.

Some of Coach Ryan Day’s postgame comments in interviews quickly spread across Buckeye nation and the sports community.

”I’m really upset, disrespected by what Lou Holtz said publicly about our team and Ohio State and Buckeye nation and we’re not going to stand for that,” Day said during the post-game press conference.

He made similar comments during the on field interview immediately after the game on the national NBC broadcast. Ball was glad to hear them.

“He’s just a real calm man but I think somebody pushed his button. And I was proud to see him answer the call,” Ball said.

Dr. Chris Stankovich, a professional athletic counselor and professor of sport psychology said there is some motivation from this which could be used even more this season.

“You never know what you’re going to get at the end of a game when you stick a microphone in front of a coach’s face and they continue to do that and I think that was a lot of emotion,” Stankovich said. “It certainly got Buckeye nation behind him and enthused for the rest of the season.”