COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The newest vendor at North Market will be a storied family-owned High Street eatery.

Buckeye Donuts will move into the vacant stall across from Fox’s Bagel and Deli in the coming weeks, North Market announced in a news release. The doughnut store will offer market-goers both classic and creative baked goods at its new location — from glazed and chocolate to those adorned with bacon.

The future Buckeye Donuts stall at North Market. (NBC4 Photo/Sarah Donaldson)

It’s only the third location of Buckeye Donuts in the brand’s 53-year history, owner Lou Sauter said. Sauter, who also owns the South High Street location of Buckeye Donuts, said he’s looking forward to bringing its doughnuts and coffee to a larger population of Columbus residents.

“North Market has such a draw for visitors of Columbus,” Sauter said. “It’s an opportunity to introduce them to Buckeye Donuts, as well.”

In 1969, James and George Barouxis and Sauter’s father — George Sauter — founded Buckeye Donuts. The Greek immigrants originally started the storefront as a Jolly Rogers doughnut franchise, according to the North High Street store’s website.

When George Barouxis died, his son Jimmy took over the 1998 N. High St. location near Ohio State University, while Sauter bought the 1363 S. High St. location from his father more than 20 years ago. The individual storefronts have varied menus, too.

Sauter took over in his 30s, but he first started working at Buckeye Donuts when he was nine years old and his father would bring him to the family business.

“Buckeye Donuts are the gold standard of donuts and one of the most iconic brands in the city,” North Market Executive Director and CEO Rick Wolfe said in a news release.

The North Market stand — in talks for about six months — is currently being built out, Sauter said. Buckeye Donuts will release the details about its official opening date soon, but Sauter said it should be in the coming weeks.