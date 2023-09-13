COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to unprecedented ticket demand, Buckeye Country Superfest has announced a second 2024 show at Ohio Stadium.

The annual Ohio Stadium event will now play June 23, 2024 in addition to the original June 22 show, marking a two-night event with Grammy-nominated artist Zach Bryan headlining both nights. Bryan, who previously served in the U.S. Navy, garnered more 6.8 billion global steams in 2022 and his debut album, “American Heartbreak,” bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200.

(Courtesy Photo/AEG Presents)

Appearing alongside Bryan is Billy Strings, winner of Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards and artist of the year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards. Turnpike Troubadours will also perform along with special guests Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner.

This will mark the seventh year of Buckeye Country Superfest and first with a headliner to play back-to-back nights. The annual event which drew 63,891 country music fans in 2023.

Fans can register for presale access now at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com. Tickets go on sale Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.