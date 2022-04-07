COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An icy afternoon in January left a fiberglass statue of Brutus Buckeye with cracked legs when a car skidded into him outside College Traditions on Lane Avenue.

Nearly three months after the accident, the much-loved mascot is back on his feet in his familiar position.

After an NBC4i.com article appealed for help, a Brutus supporter stepped forward. Eclipse Corp of Gahanna restored Brutus, strengthening his legs with extra fiberglass, painting his clothes and head to a glossy finish.

Workers Mark Shell and David Miller placed him back to the original spot on Thursday morning, anchoring Brutus into place with secure fasteners.

“He’s been our welcomer,” said Kelly Dawes, owner of College Traditions. “He’s been our ambassador for this place for so many years. Without him, we were missing him. He’s part of our family here. We are so happy and blessed to have him back.”

Brutus came to the store in 2008, part of the Brutus on Parade initiative by Ohio State University to raise money for the William Oxley Thompson Memorial Library — known as Thompson Library today. College Traditions paid $20,000 for Brutus as part of the fundraiser.

“He was a pretty penny to purchase way back when,” Dawes said. “And I was worried about how we were going to pay for it as well. But we lucked out there, and the insurance company of the girl who hit [Brutus] went ahead and paid us for that.”

College Traditions plans to have a Brutus Homecoming Party on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., says Dawes.

Kelly Dawes (left), with Brutus Buckeye the day after he was knocked over in front of College Traditions, Lane Avenue, by a skidding car on January 23, 2022.