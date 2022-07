COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena next spring as part of the 2023 tour.

The Boss will be in Ohio’s capital on March 9, 2023 and will have a second show in the Buckeye State on April 5, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

His U.S. tour will begin in Tampa on February 1 and conclude in Newark on April 14.

Tickets for Springsteen’s Columbus show will go on sale on July 27 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, click here.