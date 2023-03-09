See a previous report when Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced their tour in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Columbus on Thursday has been postponed.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Nationwide Arena. LiveNation said the performance needed to be postponed due to illness and are working on rescheduling the date. Those who purchased admission are advised to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.

The 73-year-old musician’s 2023 tour began in Tampa on Feb. 1 and includes a second show in the Buckeye State on April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The tour wraps in Newark on April 14.

Thursday’s concert was one of several live shows and events in central Ohio this weekend, including comedian Leanne Morgan at the Palace Theatre, Blake Shelton at Nationwide Arena, the Columbus Brew Festival and SoupFest. View more things to see and do this weekend here.