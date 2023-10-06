For an earlier report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Boss will in fact return to Columbus.

After cancelling the remainder of his 2023 tour, Bruce Springsteen has announced his 2024 slate of concerts, which will include his twice-previously cancelled shows in Columbus.

Springsteen will perform at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The concert was originally supposed to take place on March 9 of this year. It was then postponed to Sept. 21 before he cancelled the remainder of his tour for the calendar year “out of an abundance of caution, according to a September press release.

The Boss announced on social media has been receiving treatment for a peptic ulcer disease, which causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Springsteen’s 2023 tour opened in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 1. He performed his scheduled tours, with intermittent cancellations due to his illness, up until Sept. 3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Other September shows that were postponed were in Syracuse; Baltimore; Pittsburgh; Uncasville, Connecticut; Albany, New York, and Washington, D.C. A full list of his rescheduled tour dates can be seen on his web site.