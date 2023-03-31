COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A locally owned bakery that prides itself on serving the “most brownie flavors on Earth” is set to open Saturday in the Short North.

Brownie Points, a woman-owned brownie shop based in Columbus, is the latest company to have a pop-up location in Tenspace, a revolving retail space on North High Street that has showcased various brands since its inception in 2021. The bakery will occupy the space until June 23.

Featured on NBC’s “Today” show and the Food Network’s “Best of,” Brownie Points dishes out dozens of brownie flavors, from chocolate caramel sea salt and tiramisu to boozy brown butter bourbon blitz and peach coffee cake. Customers can even order “BrowniEmojis,” a brownie treat coated in frosting designed to resemble emojis.

“Featuring free samples of the brownie flavor-of-the-day, guests can taste the iconic and inventive flavors, curate their own custom box of brownies, get creative at the art bar, dream up new flavors and more,” Tenspace said in a statement.

Brownie Points — headquartered at 5712 Westbourne Ave. on the East Side — will hold its Short North grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 930 N. High St. Its Tenspace location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Prior to Brownie Points, Tenspace has hosted the following businesses in its storefront: Love Your Melon, EXPLAINER; Rudis, a sports apparel brand; Ban.do, an interactive holiday shopping experience; Shining Light on Crypto, a hands-on space to teach cryptocurrency literacy; and Olipop, a self-described healthier alternative soda brand.