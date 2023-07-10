COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have named two brothers as suspects in its investigation of a homicide in Italian Village where a man’s body was found next to a dumpster.

CPD identified 26-year-old Michael Mickens Jr. and 24-year-old Micheal Mickens III as the suspects who have been issued arrest warrants and have been charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Isiaha Thompson-Angus. The brothers’ names are nearly identical, with the youngest having his first name spelled “Micheal” instead of “Michael,” per police.

Micheal Mickens III (left) and Michael Mickens Jr. (right) have been issued arrest warrants and have been charged with murder in connection to the death of man in Italian Village on June 19. (Courtesy Photos/Columbus Division of Police)

On June 19, Columbus police said a body was discovered near the 1000 block of North 4th Street in Italian Village just after 4:15 a.m. They found Thompson-Angus’ body lying next to a dumpster with a gunshot wound to the head. A surveillance camera video sent to NBC4 by Columbus police can be seen in the player below.

Columbus police asked anyone with information on the Mickens brothers’ whereabouts or the case to call one of its detectives at 614-645-4146.