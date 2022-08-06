COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Members of the King-Lincoln Bronzeville community are saying enough is enough with the violence, and on Saturday, gathered to promote a solution.

Leaders said that solution needs to come from within the community, and everyone must work together with officials to do so.

Saturday’s “Push for Peace” event was about surrounding the community with positivity and faith.

People young and old danced along to uplifting music and listened as residents introduced pushes to end gun violence.

Event organizer, Pastor Edward Lewis, with Bethany Presbyterian Church, said he wants Bronzeville to be a place where the next generation can thrive and not worry about violence.

“We’ve got to bring people together,” he said. “We can’t sit in our different churches, different homes, different places. We need to come out in the community. Let’s talk, let’s work together, and let’s try to vacuum that space that police cannot do but we can do something about.”

Bronzeville leaders are also calling on Columbus leaders to invest in the community.