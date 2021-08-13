Broadway star Ben Platt coming to the Schott

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — GRAMMY®, TONY®, and Emmy®-award winner Ben Platt has added the Schottenstein Center to his list of venues for 2022.

Platt is planning a North American tour with a stop in Columbus on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Pre-sale registration is currently underway, and tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on August 27 at 10 a.m.

Platt is best known for his work in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, for which he won the TONY® for “Best Leading Actor in a Musical.” His new album is Reverie, that includes the single “Happy to be Sad.”

More information is available on Platt’s website.