Broadway star Ben Platt coming to the Schott

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — GRAMMY®, TONY®, and Emmy®-award winner Ben Platt has added the Schottenstein Center to his list of venues for 2022.

Platt is planning a North American tour with a stop in Columbus on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Pre-sale registration is currently underway, and tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on August 27 at 10 a.m.

Platt is best known for his work in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, for which he won the TONY® for “Best Leading Actor in a Musical.” His new album is Reverie, that includes the single “Happy to be Sad.”

More information is available on Platt’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ivan Davis arrested and charged

Keeping students safe in the heat

Masks optional but strongly recommended

Census Bureau releases 2020 results

Issues with moving company

Avoiding child tax credit scams

More Local News