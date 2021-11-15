COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been 20 months since a Broadway play hit the stage of the historic Ohio Theatre in Columbus.

But on Tuesday, November 16, that will change when the curtain rises for the off-Broadway production of “Hadestown.” And for those in the case, getting back to work and back on stage means everything.

“I mean, it’s been surreal and so wonderful to just do theater again. I took it for granted for sure when we were all able to be in a room together,” said Nicholas Barasch, a member of the cast of “Hadestown”.

Barasch has been acting since he was 10 years old. So when the pandemic shut down all theater productions, you couldn’t blame him for feeling a little lost.

“I lived in my parents house in Westchester, New York. I did a lot of jigsaw puzzles. I did a lot of baking,” said Barasch.

But the time away from the stage wasn’t all bad.

“It was actually a very fruitful time for me. It was obviously devastating for so many but I was able to kind of go internal and just kind of be Nick for a while and not audition for every musical and play and TV show,” said Barasch.

Now, he’s back doing what he loves, playing Orpheus in the Tony-award winning musical. The show has been on tour for a month now, and being able to perform in front of an audience once again has made him appreciate the magic of the theater that much more.

“Our show in particular, not to spoil anything, there is a lot of audience interaction so the whole first number song in the show is directly to the audience and it’s just about the energy sharing in the space, so we really talk to them and sing to them and feel their energy so it’s a bonus for us to really acknowledge the audience,” said Barasch.

“Hadestown” runs November 16-21 at the Ohio Theatre. Proof of vaccination is required for all attendees 12 and older or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks are required while seated inside the theater. Theater-goers can use the Bindle app to verify their vaccination status.