COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday’s performance of “Cats” at the Ohio Theater has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases.

In a post to its Facebook page, the group said performances set for Wednesday through Sunday will be held as scheduled.

The post states the cancelation is due to “positive COVID cases within the company.”

Broadway in Columbus said it is working to reschedule the show and is asking ticket holders to watch for an update via email as soon as details are worked out.