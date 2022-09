COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue has been shut down due to a four-car crash.

Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Two transports were dispatched from the scene.

NBC4 will provide updates as details become available.