Brian Simms resigns from office of Prosecuting Attorney after domestic violence charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Brian Simms, who faces charges of assault in a domestic violence incident, resigned from his post as Assistant Prosecutor from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokesperson for the Office of G. Gary Tyack, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney said in an email on Tuesday: “…Brian Simms has resigned.”

A police report states that Simms and his wife were celebrating his birthday, June 26, in Franklinton when they got into an argument on their way back to their Westerville home.  

Simms’ wife told officers he attacked her when they got home and began choking her.  

The report states that Simms told officers his wife bit him on the thumb and had caused a scratch on his left cheek during the incident, but he couldn’t be precise on who had had started the altercation.  

Simms pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Monday, June 28.

