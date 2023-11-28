COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After launching “the world’s first” beer hotel in Canal Winchester, a Scotland-based brewery and pub chain is opening its third airport location in Columbus.

BrewDog is constructing a new bar inside Concourse B of John Glenn Columbus International Airport, according to city permits. The location is taking over the space next to Bob Evans Express and will service passengers flying with Air Canada, American Airlines, Spirit and United airlines.

The multinational chain did not respond to NBC4’s request for comment. BrewDog’s new bar will mark the brand’s first airport location in the U.S. and its third overall, the first operating in Edinburgh Airport since 2018 and the second soon to open inside London Gatwick Airport.

Inside BrewDog’s Edinburgh Airport bar, the brand’s first location inside an airport. (Courtesy Photo/BrewDog)

Inside BrewDog’s Edinburgh Airport bar, the brand’s first location inside an airport. (Courtesy Photo/BrewDog)

Inside BrewDog’s Edinburgh Airport bar, the brand’s first location inside an airport. (Courtesy Photo/BrewDog)

“This is a BrewDog bar like no other,” said co-founder James Watt when the Edinburgh location opened. “Not only can we introduce more beer drinkers to the power of craft beer than ever before, but we can turn the traditional airport beer experience, into a vibrant hub of excitement and craft beer passion.”

Edinburgh’s bar provides travelers with 14 beers on tap, an extensive craft beer-inspired menu and a wide range of bottled and canned beers to be enjoyed at the bar or between gates. A full food menu is also available.

BrewDog’s John Glenn location is coming five years after the brand invested big in the central Ohio market and launched Doghouse Columbus Hotel, “the world’s first hotel inside a craft brewery” in Canal Winchester. The 42-acre site features a 6,000 square-foot interactive craft beer museum and 32 beer-themed rooms with draft beer on tap in each.

The brand faced criticism in 2022 following a BBC report that spoke with a dozen current and former U.S. employees who said Watt has behaved “inappropriately” in numerous ways, including at the Franklinton location. Watt’s lawyers, both in the program and in an accompanying article, denied the allegations against him.

BrewDog also operates locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, New Albany and the Short North. Learn more here.