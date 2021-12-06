COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Breeze Airways has announced a new destination from Columbus, starting in 2022.

Starting Feb. 19, you can fly from John Glenn Columbus International Airport to Palm Beach International Airport.

The Saturday only flights will start at $59 one-way.

With the new route, Breeze will now flies to six destinations from Columbus:

Charleston, SC

Hartford, CT

New Orleans, LA

Norfolk, CA

Palm Beach, FL (2/19)

Tampa , FL

This is the first new market addition since the airline’s debut in May.