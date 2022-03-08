COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Flyers out of Columbus will soon have three new destinations to travel to this summer.

Breeze Airways has announced that twice-weekly flights from John Glenn International Airport will be heading to Providence, RI, Jacksonville, FL, and Savannah, GA.

“Breeze Airways has been a welcome addition to John Glenn International, providing Columbus travelers with nonstop access to several in demand destinations,” said Joseph R. Nardone, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “We are pleased to see this new airline continue to grow, offering passengers even more options out of CMH.”

The airline recently added Palm Beach as one of its destinations from Columbus, and with these three new cities, will bring the total to nine from John Glenn International Airport.

The new flights are scheduled to begin sometime this summer.