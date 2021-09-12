UPDATE: Baby and car taken from OSU East recovered, suspect’s location unknown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 6-month old who was taken along with a Chevy Cobalt while outside OSU East Hospital has been safely recovered.

OSU police says they found the child and car Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police say an unknown person stole the car from OSU East Hospital with the 6-month old in the back seat.

The incident happened at 11:22 a.m. Sunday, according to OSU dispatch.

At the time, police were looking for a 2005 black Chevrolet Cobalt that’s missing a rear license plate.

Police say the parent was still at the hospital during the ordeal.

They continue to search for the suspect.

