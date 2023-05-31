Crash following a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect near I-670 and Dublin Road on May 30, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Sarah Donaldson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two boys were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, the Columbus Division of Police said, after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it following a police pursuit along Dublin Road Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., a man called Columbus police and reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint and his car was stolen from him, according to a police spokesperson.

Hours later — around 5:15 p.m. — police officers saw the stolen vehicle and began to pursue it. After several minutes of chasing the stolen car, it crashed into the guardrail near the Interstate 670 West entrance.

The two boys fled on foot but were eventually arrested.

One Columbus police officer was hospitalized as a precaution following the incident, the spokesperson said.

The pursuit came one day after four teenagers crashed a stolen Kia into a city fire truck Monday afternoon — sending all four of them to Nationwide Children’s and four firefighters to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.