COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is dead after being pulled from the Scioto River early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police confirmed to NBC4 that they received reports of two people at Griggs Reservoir Park who were drowning at 1:30 a.m. Two people, an adult man and a boy, were pulled out of the water by a rescue team.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the boy, identified as Carson McAllister, was pronounced dead on Sunday. The age of McAllister was not made immediately available by the coroner’s office.

The adult man was hospitalized in stable condition.