COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 7-year-old boy was injured when the window of a car he was in was shot out Sunday evening in east Columbus.

Columbus police responded to the area of South James Road and Astor Avenue at approximately 6:10 p.m. for a report of someone shooing at a car.

When officers arrived, they met a man who said he and his family were driving north on South James Road when they heard gunshots.

The man told police the rear passenger window of the vehicle exploded, causing injury to the passengers, including the child.

Police said the passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated by medics at the scene. No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.