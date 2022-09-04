COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other.

A few minutes later, at 3:11 a.m., officers responded to Grant Medical Center for a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, told police he was leaving a bar on the 1100 block of North High Street and heard arguing. The victim said he continued to walk behind the bar, heard the gunshots, and then felt his shirt getting wet with blood.

Police did not release suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.