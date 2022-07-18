COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being dropped off at a Columbus hospital after being shot.

Columbus police said the victim, Devin Bannister, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital at approximately 2:41 a.m. Monday for a gunshot wound.

Bannister was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:32 a.m.

Police said they do not know who dropped Bannister off at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 75th homicide in Columbus in 2022.