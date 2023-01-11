COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday.

Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance cameras concealing a gun, according to police.

School officials and safety staff had the teen in custody and the gun in their possession when officers arrived, police said. When interviewing the boy, police said he admitted to bringing the gun, a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, to the school. The gun was unloaded.

The teen has been charged with illegal possession and conveying firearms into a school safety zone.