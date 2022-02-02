UPDATE: Tamiere Sloan, 11, has been found safe, according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy is missing from the west side of Columbus Wednesday night.

Tamiere Sloan has sandy hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 65 pounds.

Tamiere was last seen in the area of South Richardson Avenue and West Broad Street.

Tamiere was wearing a blue camo winter jacket and black jogging pants at the time he went missing. He was riding a red and black bicycle.

Anyone with any information on Tamiere’s location is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.